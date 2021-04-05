Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Queen and Channel Freddie Mercury to Open Final Four Concert

✖

Miley Cyrus gave a stunning performance to celebrate the Final Four — Baylor vs. Houston and Gonzaga vs. UCLA — over the weekend at Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium. Looking like nothing less than a true rocker herself, Cyrus kicked off the NCAA Men's Final Four games with Queen's "We Will Rock You" and went directly into her own hit "We Can't Stop." The 28-year-old performed right after the Baylor Bears defeated the Houston Cougars, leaving the Bears to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday evening as they go head-to-head for the national championship.

To start the concert, Cyrus' band started playing just a few seconds before the singer walked out of her dressing room. As she was shot from several different angles, fans got to see her walk from her dressing room to the stage rocking black pants, a black halter top, blonde hair and black sunglasses. She accessorized her rocker outfit with a layered silver necklace and black leather gloves.

Cyrus ended her night by performing her very own "Wrecking Ball" and "American Woman" by the Guess Who. Viewers were able to get a glimpse of the socially distanced concert as fans stood on separate square stages themselves spread apart from others in the crowd. While Cyrus' performance was nothing short of amazing, she also showed off her toned physique, something she works hard to keep in shape. Just ahead of the highly-anticipated games, she shared a workout with fans that she absolutely crushed.

In the clip she posted to Instagram, she encouraged her followers to "stay ready." "Don't GET ready. STAY ready," she captioned the video. While she mixes in cardio with pilates to stay in shape, she also mixes in Ashtanga yoga, which she says is something that takes years to master. In fact, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon in 2016, she said it can be a rather "uninspiring" form of physical endurance because it can take so long to master. "The thing about Ashtanga yoga is that sometimes it can be really uninspiring because the teacher will say, 'Oh, don't worry that's just going to take you 10 years [to get], and you're like, 'Wait, what?'" she explained.

However, despite taking a long time to learn, the former Disney star has included that into her workout routine and it's helped keep her in shape. She recently caught attention after singing while working out, showing off how talented her vocals really are even during a cardio workout.