Miley Cyrus Shares Crushing Workout Routine Ahead of Final Four Concert

"Plastic Hearts" singer Miley Cyrus performed a concert honoring frontline heroes between the two matchups of the NCAA Final Four -- Baylor vs. Houston and Gonzaga vs. UCLA -- on Saturday, performing a mix of new songs and covers at the socially distanced event. Ahead of her energetic performance, Cyrus posted about her workout on Instagram, sharing a video of herself running on a treadmill. In typical Cyrus fashion, her workout gear is a little unconventional: a "True Punk" tank top and no shoes.

She encouraged her followers to "Don’t GET ready. STAY ready," a mentality that Cyrus has brought to her fitness for years. With a foundation of pilates and Ashtanga yoga, Cyrus works hard for her enviable abs. Cyrus explained to Jimmy Fallon in 2016 that Ashtanga yoga is a major commitment that takes years to master. "The thing about Ashtanga yoga is that sometimes it can be really uninspiring because the teacher will say, ‘Oh, don’t worry that’s just going to take you 10 years [to get], and you’re like ‘Wait, what?'" Cyrus explained.

Cyrus has clearly created a well-honed fitness routine combining yoga, pilates, and cardio, but there are other lifestyle choices that she's made in order to get her body in tip-top shape. She revealed in June 2020 that she was six months sober, a decision motivated by her family history of addiction. "It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of 'you’re no fun,'" she said. "It’s like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.'"

"The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time," she said. "I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready." Cyrus is also strict about her diet, although she recently said on The Joe Rogan Experience that she was no longer adhering to a vegan diet. "I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly," she explained.

While she knows that the "vegans will come for her," making this dietary change was best for her personal health. "Now I’m so much sharper than I was and I think that I was, at one point, pretty malnutritioned," she said. “I remember going to Glastonbury [music festival] and that was a show that I loved — I loved my performance — but I was running on empty." Miley now identifies as a pescatarian, admitting that she is "experimenting a lot with my diet, and my body, and my routine and my exercise right now."