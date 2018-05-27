Watch Kelly Clarkson Crush the National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

Kelly Clarkson started off the 2018 Indianapolis 500 on the highest of notes on Sunday, as the music star gave an impeccable rendition of the National Anthem.

“THAT’S how you sing the National Anthem. Thank you, @Kelly_Clarkson,” the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s official twitter account wrote after her performance was over.

Even after the famous race was underway, Clarkson’s fans still couldn’t get over how good she was.

Kelly Clarkson knocked that national anthem out of the park. Great performance! #Indy500 — Jason Kratz (@jasonekratz) May 27, 2018

Kelly Clarkson!!! My girl!

Now that’s how the National Anthem

Should sound! — 💕RowdyGurl18💕 (@RowdyGurl18) May 27, 2018

Kelly Clarkson should do every National Anthem before every major US sporting event. She’s so good at it! #Indy500 — Ashley Cummings (@anc07) May 27, 2018

The 102 Indianapolis 500 lived up to its annual hype once the race got going. Danica Patrick, in what she declared as the final race of her NASCAR career, crashed on Lap 68 just as she went into Turn 2 after she hit the outside wall and blew out her left-rear tire.

“This is just a chapter in the book,” Patrick wrote on Instagram prior to the race. “Today feels heavy, but only because the chapter finishing has meant so much to me. Thank you for the memories. I am at a lack of words today.”

Australian driver Will Power went on the win the race, grabbing the lead in the final few laps. He currently leads the 2018 IndyCar Series standings with the win.

Clarkson’s performance came a week after she hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. She started off the show by giving a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas just two days prior.

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School,” Clarkson said. “I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heart break over this past year and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for absolutely no reason at all. Tonight, they wanted me… Obviously, we want to pray for the victims and their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence.”

She continued, “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously. So, why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening because it’s horrible. And mommies and daddies should be able to send their children to school, to church, to the movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without the fear.”

“So we need to do better. People are failing our children,” she said. “We’re failing our communities. We’re failing their families.”