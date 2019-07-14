Watch Jennifer Lopez’s NYC Concert Evacuated Over Power Outage

Update (June 14, 2 p.m. ET): Jennifer Lopez has rescheduled her Madison Square Garden show for Monday night in the wake of Saturday night’s power outage and cancellation. Original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled event and will not need to be exchanged.

Original story:

Jennifer Lopez’s New York stop on her It’s My Party Tour was forced to evacuate following a widespread power outage in the city. Just after taking the stage, the singer had to cancel the concert after the power went out. The outage was reportedly initiated by a transformer fire that started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue.

“They just told me to get off stage,” J. Lo said in a video released on Twitter. “I was waiting there. Obviously, all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden.”

The power is out in NYC and at MSG. Heartbroken to say tonight’s show is cancelled. We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe! ❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/QHzaXYLdoy — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

“They’re asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly,” she said in her update.

“I am obviously heartbroken and devastated … I love you. I’m so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment,” the singer added.

In a video released by Pop Crave, a fan captured the moment when the lights went out during an elaborate dance number on the show.

Audiences at Madison Square Garden were forced to exit Jennifer Lopez’s #ItsMyPartyTour after a major NYC power outage shut down the show. pic.twitter.com/QaJOT4GUiI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2019

In a second video, Lopez spoke from her heart to fans revealing she would make it up to fans at a later date.

“I just don’t even know what to say. I just want you guys to know that you’re gonna get your money’s worth, that we are going to come back and we’re gonna do an amazing show for you,” Lopez said. “I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody’s safety.”

Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour pic.twitter.com/PZhFoPkeeM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter writes the power outage also forced a number of Broadway shows to cancel for the night, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Frozen, Moulin Rouge and The Lion King. The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman, Wicked, Hamilton and Aladdin were also among the shows canceled for Saturday night. The massive outage also left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.

ConEdison, the utility company that handles electricity in Manhattan, said about 42,000 customers were affected by the outage in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side.

“This appears to be something that just went wrong in the way that they transmit power from one part of the city to another,” Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is campaigning for president in Waterloo, Iowa, told CNN. “It sounds like it is addressable in a reasonable amount of time.”