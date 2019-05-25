Watch Halle Berry Kiss Lena Waithe on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

When John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star Halle Berry dropped by on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, she helped guest host Lena Waithe get hyped up for the show by giving her a big kiss.

Since Kimmel was busy this week preparing for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ on Wednesday, Waithe was called in to host. In the middle of her monologue though, she got a visit from another guest, Berry.

“Baby, what can I do for you?” Berry asked the Master of None star.

“I need some inspiration. Like that Oscars speech you gave, that got me hyped,” Waithe said, referencing Berry’s famous 2002 Oscars acceptance speech. “I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice.”

“Lena, you know I know you, right? We’ve worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African American queen,” Berry told the Emmy-winner. “Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late-night comedian. You about to slay this show!”

Berry then joked, “And you are already winning, girl, because you are dressed way better than Jimmy ever was.”

Before Berry left the stage, she asked Waithe if there was anything else she needed. Waithe thought she was ok, but Berry thought she needed “something else.”

So, Berry kissed Waithe on the lips.

“Now, you’re good!” Berry proclaimed as the audience applauded. “If you want to make me good, plug John Wick right now.”

Waithe did as Berry asked before Berry left the stage.

In John Wick: Chapter 3, Berry stars as a new character, Sofia, who helps Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin. The film is now in theaters.

To prepare for the movie, Berry had to undergo the strictest training regiment she’s ever faced. At one point, she broke three ribs.

“I had learned capoeira for Catwoman and I had done some training for X-Men and [the James Bond movie Die Another Day],” Berry told Entertainment Weekly. “This was on another level. I trained for about six months, five days a week. It was gun training, jiu-jitsu, aikido, all different kinds of martial arts. I broke three ribs at one point. When I broke the ribs I thought, Oh, this is it, they’re going to recast me, but [director Chad Stahelski] said he was going to wait for me. And he waited for me, and I went back into training, and kept going.”

Berry said Reeves promised her she was “going to work harder than you’ve ever worked, but it’s going to be the most rewarding at the end of the day, I promise you.”

“And he was absolutely right,” Berry added.

Photo credit: ABC