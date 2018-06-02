Watch Britney Spears Recreate ‘Pretty Woman’ Moment in White Robe

Britney Spears gave her fans quite a scare by recreating a terrifying scene from Julia Roberts’ iconic film Pretty Woman.

The singer shared her re-enactment of the famous scene that made Richard Gere’s character nervous as he watched Vivian dangle off his hotel balcony.

In the video, Spears perched herself and pretended to lose balance over a potentially fatal drop. The singer rocked a white bathrobe for her performance.

“Edward look! No hands, no hands!” she cried, leaning back out over the three-floor fall.

While Gere demanded Robert’s cease her antics at once, Britney’s mystery cameraman — likely buff boyfriend Sam Asghari — stayed silent throughout the short clip.

“Don’t you just love Pretty Woman!!” Spears captioned the video, along with some four-leaf clovers, apples and a heel emoji.

The singer seemed to take a break from posting on Instagram for some of May, making her return to the social media platform Wednesday with a photo of herself and sons 12-year-old Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Spears has found herself in a tense legal argument with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who approached her legal team over renegotiating their child support deal.

A source told Us Weekly that Spears and her team sent an updated child support proposal in March, but it was “flatly rejected” by Federline.

“Jamie and Britney Spears sent a response to Kevin’s request for an increase to his child support payments to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the insider said.

Federline is now reportedly asking for “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” and is looking to come up with a new number based on those requests. The matter may be decided in a court hearing set for August.

The two were married from 2004-07, and the settlement made at the time ruled Spears would give Federline $20,000 in child support to provide for their two sons Jayden and Sean. That number was determined by how much Spears was making at the time, which was significantly lower than when they first got married due to her dealing wiht mental health issues and not producing music for several years.

Since the divorce Spears has put out four new albums and earned a residency in Las Vegas, which reportedly earned her $15 million annually.

The apple emojis seems to be a nod to the rumor her upcoming single — rumored to be called “Apple Pie” — might be released in June, with a music video for it already in the works.