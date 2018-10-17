Warrants Issued for Machine Gun Kelly Crew for Beatdown Caught on Camera

A judge in Georgia has issued warrants for members of Machine Gun Kelly’s crew following the September attack of actor Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the warrants were issued after the Atlanta Police Department positively identified at least three of the individuals involved in the attack, which was sparked after the actor called Kelly a lewd name for comments the rapper allegedly made about Eminem’s daughter.

Sources close to the case told the outlet that at least two of the suspects involved in the incident live outside of Georgia, but the Atlanta Police Department will not spend the resources to extradite them back to the state.

All three suspects identified and issued warrants were charged with misdemeanor battery. Machine Gun Kelly reportedly will escape being charged due to the fact that Rodriguez triggered the fight. Rodriguez has not yet been charged in connection to the incident.

Earlier this month, surveillance video that captured the attack was released and showed Rodriguez being attacked by a group of men later identified to be Kelly’s crew. The footage showed Rodriguez preparing to fight three or four guys before being body slammed from behind by another man. The hit resulted in Rodriguez falling to the ground, at which time the other men began kicking and beating him.

“Real f—ing manly of this B—,” he fired off. “Tell him I’ll take him plus 1 of his goons to get him to my weight class!!! And I’ll drop all charges!! MGP—,” Rodriguez said after the surveillance video surfaced.

The incident reportedly stemmed from Kelly’s feud with Eminem, who took a verbal jab at the rapper on his newest album, Kamikaze, after Kelly was quoted as calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as f—” on Twitter. The rapper, however, denied that being the start of the feud.

“The reason that I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason I dissed him… First he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my fave rapper banned me from Shade 45 [Eminem’s Sirius XM rap channel].’ I could give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—in’ think about you? Do you know how many f—in’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the conversation,” Eminem explained in an interview.

Rodriguez, who sided with Eminem in the feud, filed a police report following the September incident, though he stated that he would drop charges against Kelly if he agreed to fight him one-on-one in a UFC octagon ring.