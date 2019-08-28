VMAs 2019: Alyson Stoner Gushes About Working With Missy Elliott Amid Reunion Performance

Missy Elliott received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, performing a medley of hits that saw her bring out Alyson Stoner, who starred in several of Elliott’s videos when she was young.

During the show, Stoner hit the stage to dance as Elliott rapped her hit “Work It,” performing solo at the front of the stage as Elliott and her dancers hung back. Stoner performed in a yellow Adidas tracksuit with her name emblazoned on the back, a nod to her looks in Elliott’s videos and the rapper’s noted penchant for the brand.

Speaking to Us Weekly before the show, Stoner reflected on her work with Elliott, having starred in several of the rapper’s videos including “Work It,” “Gossip Folks” and “I’m Really Hot” in the early 2000s.

“Man, I think the set of ‘Gossip Folks’ was a lot of fun,” the Step Up star recalled. “Ludacris, Trina, and of course by then I understood her discography and was able to, like, give her the credit she deserves. My grandma got to the visit set. They got her to set on a Cadillac golf cart, so we were flying high.”

Of her on stage appearance on Monday, Stoner reflected on the changes that have happened since the last time she performed at the VMAs.

“It’s wild. It’s surreal. It’s been 16 years since I’ve been on this carpet and I was performing with her last time,” she said. “And just to know that I’m now my own artist and she’s getting the credit that she deserves and more is phenomenal.”

On Tuesday, Stoner shared a few more details about the performance when a fan wondered if the 26-year-old had any time to rehearse before Monday’s show.

She also shared a set of photos of her performance look as well as a shot of herself on the carpet ahead of the show.

Let’s talk quick facts.. HiHat hit me up a day before to jump in, said “do your thing” and then it was showtime. 😅😳🙏🏽💁🏻‍♀️ But those grooves don’t leave your system. ❤️ https://t.co/N1ufMVu2uv — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) August 27, 2019

After dancing with Elliott, Stoner went on to star on the Disney Channel’s Mike’s Super Short Show and in the Camp Rock films. She also starred in the Step Up franchise and has released original music of her own.

“I’m directing and starring in my own series ALchemy. My podcast launches this fall and in addition to being an artist, I’m actually advocating for my peers here,” she shared with Us “I’m trying to get mental health practitioners on every tour. My goal here is not to compete, it’s just to make sure everyone’s healthy, so we can kill it on stage.”

Photo Credit: Getty / SOPA Images