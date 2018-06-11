Vince Vaughn’s Wife Spotted Picking Him up at Jail

Vince Vaugh’s wife Kyla Weber was spotted by photographers using the back entrance of the Manhattan Beach police station on Sunday.

Weber was later spotted leaving in her car with a police escort ahead of her. Reports indicate Vaughn was in the backseat of the car. You can see the photos of Weber at the station here.

The Wedding Crashers actor was arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California (south of Los Angeles), and was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was held on a $5,000 bail at the police station, and now reportedly both men are free.

The Blast reports an unnamed male was in the passenger seat at the time of the arrest, and was given the charge of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Authorties told TMZ that both men were uncooperative when asked to step out of Vaughn’s vehicle, and were then accused of obstructing a police officer.

Vaughn’s mugshot was later released by the MBPD, with the True Detective actor sporting a nervous smile.

Vaughn hasn’t been in legal trouble for drinking and driving in the past, but he was arrested once before back in 2001 in an incident in Wilmington, North Carolina.

While filming the movie Domestic Disturbance, Vaughn and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg got involved in a fight that broke out at a local bar they and actor Steve Buscemi were at. One of the two men who started the fight stabbed Buscemi multiple times causing him to be rushed to the hospital, while Vaughn and Rosenberg were arrested when police arrived and held overnight.

Vaughn and Weber, a realtor, started dating after Vaughn broke up with Jennifer Aniston. The two have been married for eight years and have two children.

“I met the best girl in the world. It gives you such a great purpose in your life,” Vaugh said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. “If I would’ve met her, I would’ve done it a long time ago so I’m very, very happy.”

As an actor, Vaughn has a number of upcoming projects that have either completed filming or are in production. Some of those films include the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson produced biopic Fighting With My Family, a crime drama titled Dragged Across Concrete and an action film titled Against All Enemies. Some of Vaughn’s better-known films include Swingers, Wedding Crashers, Dodgeball, Anchorman, Starsky & Hutch, Be Cool, The Break-Up, the second season of True Detective and Hacksaw Ridge.