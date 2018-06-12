Vince Vaughn Spotted Drinking at Bar Before DUI Arrest

Photos of Vince Vaughn taken hours before his DUI arrest early Sunday morning show him drinking at a hotel bar with other guests Saturday night.

The photos were taken at the Aloft Hotel in El Segundo, California, where Vaughn was reportedly attending a party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., TMZ reports. Hours later, the 48-year-old was pulled over at a DUI checkpoint not far from the hotel.

In the hotel bar photos, Vaughn wears the same gray shirt as the one seen in his mugshot, where he offers a tentative smile. Witnesses told the news outlet that Vaughn sipped on vodka-sodas throughout the evening.

Vaughn was arrested at a police checkpoint around 1 a.m., as first reported by The Blast. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He was released several hours later on $5,000 bail. His wife, Kyla Weber, was spotted by photographers using the back entrance of the Manhattan Beach police station Sunday while picking up Vaughn.

Despite the mildly happy looking mugshot, Vaughn and the male passenger with him in the car were reportedly combative with the officers that stopped them. Police said that as soon as they asked the men to step out of the car, they became uncooperative, resulting in both of them being charged with obstructing a police officer. The unnamed passenger was also hit with a public intoxication charge.

The arrest is somewhat of an anomaly for Vaughn, who historically does not have any major issues with alcohol. The only possible exception was his 2001 arrest in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he was sent to jail after bar fight while filming John Travolta’s Domestic Disturbance.

At the time, Vaughn, co-star Steve Buscemi and screenwriter Scott Rosenberg went to a local bar. As they prepared to leave, they were drawn into a fight with two local men, one of whom reportedly stabbed Buscemi in the head, neck and arm. Buscemi was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and discharged the next day, spending the next few days in New York to recover. The attacker was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, Vaughn and Rosenberg were also arrested, held in jail overnight and released the next day on $600 bond.

Vaughn and Weber, a realtor, have been married for eight years and have two children.

“I met the best girl in the world. It gives you such a great purpose in your life,” Vaugh said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. “If I would’ve met her, I would’ve done it a long time ago so I’m very, very happy.”