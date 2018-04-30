Verne Troyer Estate Owes California Back Taxes

Verne Troyer’s estate will reportedly have to pay back taxes to the State of California before it’s distributed according to his will.

The Austin Powers actor owed $22,224.70 to the state, according to a report by The Blast. The outlet obtained court documents showing that the Franchise Tax Board of the State of California filed a lien against Troyer earlier this year.

The back taxes came from the years 2004 and 2005, when Troyer wasn’t working very much. At the time, he appeared in Ludacris’s music video for “Number One Spot,” a TV movie called Karroll’s Christmas and an episode of the UPN series Half & Half.

Troyer passed away on April 21. He was 49 years old. An autopsy has been performed, and his family is awaiting the toxicology reports. They released a statement suggesting that Troyer may have committed suicide.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues,” it read. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer reportedly called 911 himself on April 2, telling the dispatcher that he was intoxicated and suicidal. According to TMZ his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit, and he never fully recovered.

Troyer battled alcoholism for years, and he was candid about his struggles with his fans on social media. He was hospitalized in 2002, and spent two weeks in treatement last April.

While he is most recognizable as the star from Austin Powers, The Love Guru, Postal and several other major box office comedies, Troyer had become a star in his own right through social media. The actor had a substantial following on YouTube, where he regularly posts vlogs, Q&A videos, cooking videos and challenges for his followers.

He was also popular on Instagram, where his family posted news of his passing.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” read the family’s statement. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

The post described Troyer’s magnanimous demeanor, how he could lighten the mood in a room and inspire others with apparent ease. However, it also discussed his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.