Los Angeles Fire Department Bills Verne Troyer’s Estate for Ambulance Ride

Days after Verne Troyer‘s death was officially classified as a suicide, his estate was slapped with the invoice from the Los Angeles Fire Department for his emergency transportation from his home in North Hollywood to the hospital.

The $1,547 bill, according to TMZ, was charged to his estate, which reportedly was worth $160,000 when he died in April. The actor reportedly had $150,000 worth of personal property and another $10,000 annual gross income that was generated from personal property.

His parents, who were named heirs to the estate, filed legal paperwork to make Troyer’s sister the administrator.

Troyer reportedly owed the state of California $22,224.70 in back taxes at the time of his death, stemming from 2004 and 2005.

As previously reported, Troyer died on April 21 at the age of 49 after spending three weeks in the hospital. Wednesday, the Los Angeles County coroner ruled Troyer’s death a suicide as a result “sequelae of alcohol intoxication,” which means he died of alcohol abuse.

A sequelae refers to a condition that was the consequence of a previous disease or injury. Troyer had been treated for alcohol abuse in the past.

The Austin Powers actor’s cause of death was initially deferred pending further investigation, despite an autopsy being conducted the day after his death. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office considered his death a “possible suicide” at the time after finding a “very high” amount alcohol in his system.

Troyer’s family alluded to depression in a statement they released following his death.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement read. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

The family also said that he was an “extremely caring individual.”

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the post read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

Verne’s Austin Powers co-star Mike Meyers called him a “fantastic human being” and said, “I miss him” during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in May.

“Verne was a fantastic human being,” he added. “And a great comedian. And I always just want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop, but he brought it up off the page, made it better than written and we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. But a great physical comedian, a great dancer, just a fantastic guy.”