Verne Troyer Estate Reportedly Worth $140K After He Died of Complications of Alcohol Abuse

The late Austin Powers star Verne Troyer‘s estate has been valued at just under $140,000, about 10 months after his death.

Earlier this week, his attorney turned in an estimated value of Troyer’s estate to the probate in Los Angeles County. According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Troyer’s estate is valued at $139,283.16.

Troyer had a collection of autographed memorabilia worth $21,000 and $78,283 in cash in the bank.

He also had a 2015 Audi S4 with just 3,490 miles on it, valued at $38,000. The rest of his estate’s value comes from his furniture and personal belongings.

A June 2018 estimate of Troyer’s estate valued his personal property $150,000 and revealed he was earning $10,000 annually from personal property. The Blast reported that, at the time of his death, Troyer also owed California $22,224.70 in back taxes from 2004 and 2005.

Troyer died at age 49 on April 21, 2018. In October, the Los Angeles County coroner ruled his death a suicide. He died of “sequelae of alcohol intoxication,” or alcohol abuse, according to the coroner’s report.

After Troyer’s death, his family issued a statement, which mentioned the actor’s personal battles with depression.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement read. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

His family called him “an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh,” adding, “Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

Troyer was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, a condition that made him one of the shortest men in the world, standing at 2 feet, 8 inches. He appeared in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember. He worked with Mike Myers again in The Love Guru.

“Verne was a fantastic human being,” Myers told Jimmy Kimmel after his friend’s death. “And a great comedian. And I always just want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop, but he brought it up off the page, made it better than written and we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. But a great physical comedian, a great dancer, just a fantastic guy.”

Photo credit: Getty Images