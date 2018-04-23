Verne Troyer Cause of Death Still Undetermined

Verne Troyer‘s cause of death is still undetermined, two days after the Austin Powers actor died at age 49.

According to The Blast, the L.A. County Department of the Medical Examiner has completed the autopsy, but the cause of death will not be determined until after an investigation. His family can also pick up his body, but it is not known if they plan to bury the body or cremate it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before Troyer’s death, he was reportedly suicidal and hospitalized. Sources told TMZ his blood-alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. After he called 911 to report a suicide attempt, he was rushed to the hospital, where he went unconscious.

Troyer was then transferred to a different hospital that was “better suited to care for him.” Once there, his organs began to fail and was put on life support. He was taken off life support Saturday.

Troyer’s representatives did release a statement in early April when he was first hospitalized, but declined to provide details.

“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world.”

In the statement announcing his death on Saturday, his family mentioned recent health battles and his fight with depression.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday,” his family said this weekend.

The statement continued, “He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know.”

Troyer was best known for playing Mini-Me in the 1999 and 2002 Austin Powers sequels. He also starred on The Surreal Life and later became a social media star with his own YouTube channel.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Austin Powers star Mike Myers said in a statement Saturday. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”