Vera Lynn, Beloved Singer, Dead at 103

The music industry lost a beloved member of its community recently. As CNN reported, British singer Vera Lynn, who sang sentimental ballads during World War II, died on June 18 at the age of 103. The news was confirmed by Dame Vera Lynn's Children's Charity.

A statement on the charity's website noted that Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, died "surrounded by her close family." The late singer's daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, released a statement about her mother's passing in which she chronicled Lynn's extensive charity work. Her statement read, "My mother first became involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 50s when there was very little understanding of the condition and children who suffered from motor learning difficulties were often referred to rather pejoratively as 'spastic.'" The statement continued, "Along with celebrity chums including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people's attitudes towards the disability and help children reach their full potential. There was no one else raising funds to help at that time, so it was groundbreaking work."

Lewis-Jones continued to express that while Lynn was involved in many different charitable organizations, her Dame Vera Lynn's Children's Charity was incredibly special to her. She said, "Although my mother was closely associated with other charities, not least those supporting veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity always held a very special place in her heart -- the children loved her as much as she loved them and I'm extremely proud of what it has achieved and the difference it has made to so many families' lives."

CNN reported that two of Lynn's most famous tracks, "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover," were both released around the time of World War II. Her music helped create a patriotic image of the country that still resonates with many citizens today. Interestingly enough, Lynn was also the first English singer to make it to the number one spot on the American music charts, which just exemplifies her impact on the music industry. Given that Lynn made such an incredible mark on British culture, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, spoke out about the singer's passing. On Twitter, he paid tribute to Lynn by writing, "Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."