Watch: Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Are All Smiles While Making TikTok Dance Video

With people around the world stuck at home due to COVID-19, they are finding new ways to entertain themselves. Posting videos on TikTok is one such example, and Vanessa Bryant recently took part in the trend. She danced with her daughter Natalia while laughing and smiling.

The video posted on Natalia's Instagram showed her and her mother dancing alongside WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. The trio quickly waved their arms around, bounced their hands off their right knee and then turned to the left. They then shook their backsides before stopping and laughing. "It’s the making my mom laugh for me," Natalia wrote in the caption of her video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) on Oct 16, 2020 at 9:19pm PDT

The New York Liberty star in Ionescu has been a mainstay in videos filmed at the Bryant household. Specifically, she starred in a TikTok video with Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1. They all danced to Sean Paul's "Temperature" and started by clapping along to the song. However, the quartet switched up the routine and grabbed some salt shakers. "Salt shakin saturdayzzzz with my girlz," Ionescu wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The former Oregon Ducks star in Ionescu previously spoke about how she met the late Kobe Bryant and his family. She attended the celebration of life service at Staples Center and spoke about the former LosAngelesLakers star. She then flew to the Bay Area for a playoff game against the Stanford Cardinal.

"Growing up, I only knew one way to play the game of basketball: fierce, with obsessive focus. I was unapologetically competitive," Ionescu said during the celebration of life. "I wanted to be the best. I loved the work, even when it was hard, especially if it was hard. I knew I was different, that my drive was different. I grew up watching Kobe Bryant, game after game, ring after ring, living his greatness without apology.

"I wanted to be just like him, to love every part of the competition, to be the first to show up and the last to leave," Ionescu continued. "To love the grind. To be your best when you don't feel your best and make other people around you the best version of themselves. And to wake up and do it again the next day."