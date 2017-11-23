Vanessa Lachey Shares Photo of Her Children Watching Father Nick Lachey in Macy’s Parade

While Nick Lachey performed on the streets of New York City in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, his kids were proudly looking on, wife Vanessa Lachey revealed in an adorable holiday Instagram post.

All ready to watch Daddy sing with @98official at the @Macys Thanksgiving Parade! #grateful ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:38am PST

In the photo, the Lacheys’ three children, Pheonix, 11 months, Camden, 5, and Brooklyn, 2, stare eagerly at the television (and the dog) while they wait with mom Vanessa to see Nick’s performance with his band 98 Degrees.

“All ready to watch Daddy sing with @98official at the @Macys Thanksgiving Parade! #grateful,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the pic.

The boy band’s performance, in which they sang the original song “Season of Love,” was a hit with fans on social media as well, who said the band’s reunion took them back to the early 2000s.

Since @98official is back with a new album, we definitely are in an alternate universe. — Lisa Miller (@lisa_babyska81) November 23, 2017