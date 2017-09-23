Vanessa Lachey Suffers Bloody Injury During ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

Vanessa Lachey has suffered her first injury during Dancing With the Stars rehearsals this week.

The TV personality shed some tears on Friday when she injured her toe. In a video shared by PEOPLE, Lachey is seen dancing with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy when she suddenly stops and bends over in pain.

“That is going to be so painful,” Chmerkovskiy tells Lachey. “That hurts my soul.”

Chmerkovskiy wrapped her toe while she sat crying on the floor from the pain.

The duo are in the middle of the second week of competition. It is a stressful time for them as the couples are to perform two dances this week, one of Monday night and another Tuesday night.

This is unusual for DWTS as competitors don’t learn multiple dances until later on in the competition.

The pair’s first performance on premiere night was well received. Lachey was called “yummy mummy” by judge Bruno Tonioli after her cha cha with Chmerkovskiy.

“Dance is fun and that’s what I came here to do. And I’m prepared physically and mentally because I have the best coach,” Lachey told PEOPLE after their performance on Monday. “I think we’ve set a bar and now we have to keep that bar.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars continues Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

