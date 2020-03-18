Vanessa Hudgens Joined in on Ashley Tisdale’s ‘High School Musical’ Quarantine Dance Party Amid Coronavirus Video Backlash

Vanessa Hudgens is taking some heat right now from fans after she called the quarantine a “bunch of bulls—t” adding that people dying is just “inevitable.” However, around the same time, she also posted a video to her Instagram account showing her Tik Tok debut where she joined Ashley Tisdale to “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical as both of them remain separately quarantined. While fans weren’t so pleased with her statement — in which she has now apologized for — they were happy to see the two together again.

“Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee,” she captioned the video.

While Tisdale danced to the movie’s original choreography, Hudgens decided to kick back with a bottle of wine at the table as both ladies sang the song together. Several fans took to her comment section to show their favor for the bit. While they seemingly loved that, Hudgen’s followers weren’t so fond of her statement she made in regards to possibly being quarantined until July.

“Til’ July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I’m sorry,” she said as a response. “But like, it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

After fans took to social media to share their dismay with the actress, she then issued an apology according to TMZ saying, “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

She also took to her Instagram stories today to address the issue again saying, “Hey guys, so yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too – in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y’all.”