Usher Reveals Grandmother's Death in Devastating Tribute

Usher is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Ernestine Carter. The Grammy Award-winning R & B singer revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post Monday that his grandmother recently passed away, Usher paying tribute to her with a gallery of images as he admitted, "I just wasn't ready." According to her obituary, Carter died in her Chattanooga, Tennessee home on Saturday, Dec. 24. She was 87.

The "My Boo" singer began the emotional post by writing, "I LOVE U MORE," before he went on to admit that "it's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her." The 44-year-old singer went on to reflect on his grandmother's "life's work," sharing that Carter's "daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life's work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others." He added, "I feel a bit lost right now."

The "U Got It Bad" singer said a part of him is "trying to be strong for others," while "the other half of me continues to break silently." Usher recalled how he and his grandmother "were just laughing days ago ... I really thought we had more time." He went on to share that his grandmother's final words to him were, "There's a time for everything son ...there's a time to laugh, a time to cry...there's a time to live and a time to die."

Calling his grandmother his "earth angel," Usher continued, "when I was broken, confused, lost and most vulnerable. She saw something else...and was there to remind me of purpose, and that no matter what I was facing. I love u more, she would say." The singer added, "I need you right now more than ever Grandma. Just to hear u one more time. Missin u. I celebrate u and your life!!"

Usher concluded the heartbreaking post by sharing some advice he recently received, writing, "someone told me just today, 'Keep in mind that it's only sad b/c we miss them and that's us being selfish and rightfully so but it's really a congratulatory celebration b/c they're at the ultimate place forever!' I believe that... she will be missed very much." He added, "I love u more Grandma. Rest In Paradise."