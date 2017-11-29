Tyrese Gibson Blames ‘Psych Meds’ for Social Media Outbursts

Tyrese Gibson is coming clean about some things he said over the course of his legal battle with his ex-wife for custody of his daughter.
Let’s get this all off the table a few weeks back while stressed and of course as I embarrassingly spoke on this.. I was advised to use some psych meds called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from. To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide. My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one) I owe no one any money on any level matter of fact I just took care of both of my lawyers fully 108k for my lawyer and almost 20k for Shaylas lawyer. I could never give what I don’t have. Smart folks do the math! And I’ve already mentioned that there was a few talks with the Smiths and those meds made me jump out there and speak on monies that never came in- I’ve already again apologized to them privately and publicly for everything. I’m traveling cause I can afford to, and I’m not out here hosting parties ( cause you haven’t seen me post about any lol ) I’m out here handling business long awaited Business! #VoltronBusiness After being 100% exonerated my name is cleared of 10 years of lies and allegations that I’m very happy to move away from. it’s that I have a Movie/ Documentary coming from the moment it all happened I hired a camera crew to follow me around and capture every moment. I apologize again for what happened privately and publicly I know the jokes have been flying and will continue to fly and I’m ok with it I’m a big boy with Thick skin. NO one I repeat NO one has flown me around, I’ve arranged and made these moves myself.. That “Fast” bag would of been nice of course but that’s life right? The real fathers and hustlers understand that it’s whatever it takes to get shit done. feel free to take my words and pick them all apart that’s MY story and my TRUTH and that will never change.. Again I apologize to those of you that I’ve let down from the “way” this all looks but we live and learn and I’ve learned a LOT.. For my so called loved ones who went out of their to step on me while I was Down. I know exactly who you are… and I seen everything- I love You Too. This is my last post about the past. Let’s move on shall we? #DaddyDaughterSeason #Capricorn
The Fast & Furious actor blamed his erratic behavior on social media on his “psych meds” and cleared the air about his financial status, his current wife’s pregnancy status, and whether or not Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith actually lent him money.
Throughout the tumultuous legal battle, which ended with Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma Gibson, being denied her desired restraining order, Gibson made claims about the aforementioned issues that he now says are untrue.
“I was advised to use some psych meds called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from,” he wrote alongside a series of images that described Capricorns. “To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide. My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one) I owe no one any money on any level.”
The actor and R&B singer went on to say that he paid both his lawyer and his daughter’s lawyer in full — about $120,000 in legal fees. “I could never give what I don’t have. Smart folks do the math!” he wrote.
He also said that he has apologized to the Smith family both “privately and publicly”, as “those meds made me jump out there and speak on monies that never came in.” He did, however, clarify that he and the Smiths had “a few talks” about money. He had claimed the A-list family donated $5 million to his legal battle for his daughter, Shayla.
In the lengthy Instagram post, Gibson went on to say that he hired a documentary crew to follow him during his custody battle over his daughter and that he’ll be releasing a documentary about the ordeal.