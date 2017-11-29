Tyrese Gibson Blames ‘Psych Meds’ for Social Media Outbursts

Tyrese Gibson is coming clean about some things he said over the course of his legal battle with his ex-wife for custody of his daughter.

The Fast & Furious actor blamed his erratic behavior on social media on his “psych meds” and cleared the air about his financial status, his current wife’s pregnancy status, and whether or not Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith actually lent him money.

Throughout the tumultuous legal battle, which ended with Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma Gibson, being denied her desired restraining order, Gibson made claims about the aforementioned issues that he now says are untrue.

“I was advised to use some psych meds called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from,” he wrote alongside a series of images that described Capricorns. “To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide. My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one) I owe no one any money on any level.”

The actor and R&B singer went on to say that he paid both his lawyer and his daughter’s lawyer in full — about $120,000 in legal fees. “I could never give what I don’t have. Smart folks do the math!” he wrote.

He also said that he has apologized to the Smith family both “privately and publicly”, as “those meds made me jump out there and speak on monies that never came in.” He did, however, clarify that he and the Smiths had “a few talks” about money. He had claimed the A-list family donated $5 million to his legal battle for his daughter, Shayla.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Gibson went on to say that he hired a documentary crew to follow him during his custody battle over his daughter and that he’ll be releasing a documentary about the ordeal.