Tyrese Gibson Claims New Medications Led to His Online Meltdown

Tyrese Gibson blamed his recent erratic moments on social media on his psychiatric medication in a series of apologies on Instagram.

First, Gibson posted a photo of Rexulti, an antidepressant medication.

“11:11 today here’s my public apology — everything just changed Medication post,” the Fast & Furious actor wrote. “I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs,” he wrote. However, “Because of this high stress and very traumatic experience, I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist[s] and psychiatrist[s].”

He continued, “I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online.”

Gibson said he is “in the clear now” since the medication is being “flushed out of my system.”

“Please don’t chalk this up as ‘oversharing.’ A lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys. Please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father,” Gibson wrote, referring to his daughter.

Gibson wrote that this will “NOT compromise” his case. The actor and singer is in the middle of an ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife Norma over their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

“This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds,” Gibson wrote.

Next, Gibson announced the launch of ShaylaRocks.com, where he is selling shirts and hoodies with the phrase written on them. “We started a fund and with every shirt sold we’re going to get fathers proper representation and the kids need their own lawyers TOO,” he wrote.

Lastly, Gibson posted a video apology to go with his previous statement. He said he does not have a mental illness.

Gibson was under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, but they closed the case without pressing charges. Norma Gibson accused Gibson of beating their daughter.

Gibson’s erratic behavior on social media this fall included a feud with Dwayne Johnson and threats to leave the Fast & Furious franchise.