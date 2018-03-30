Tyra Banks Reveals News of Failed IVF After Decorating Nursery

Tyra Banks has recalled some painful moments that clouded her journey to motherhood, including the heartbreaking time she learned her IVF treatments had failed.

The supermodel chronicled her difficult path to parenthood to PEOPLE in an interview alongside her mother, Carolyn London, and shared the heartbreaking obstacles she faced in trying to conceive a child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Banks initially tried “for a while” to get pregnant with her former boyfriend, photographer Erik Asla. After years of failed attempts, the pair eventually turned to in vitro fertilization.

“It was emotional,” the 44-year-old recalled of their struggles, which she said had a damaging effect on her mental health.

“It hurt me so much to watch her struggle through that,” her mother added, remembering that they learned the results of Banks’ IVF treatment after they had set up a space for the baby they hoped to have.

“She set up a nursery and in the bathroom she put a tile in the floor that said, ‘Mommy Already Loves You.’ And then she found out the IVF had failed. It ripped my heart out,” the 72-year-old continued.

Ultimately, the couple found success in their journey to parenthood when they turned to surrogacy.

“There are so many stages,” Banks said of the surrogacy process. “It’s like, ‘Okay, it’s a healthy embryo. Okay, it’s month one.’ I was just constantly living on edge until I held him for the first time.”

In January 2016, after years of unsuccessful attempts to expand their family, Banks and Asla welcomed a son, York Banks Asla.

“I couldn’t believe it!” London recalled of the special moment when her daughter became a parent. “I kept saying, ‘You have a baby!’”

The former Victoria’s Secret angel and Asla split in October after four years together, but she said they continue to share parenting duties for their “very verbal” little boy.

“The way she communicates with York blows me away,” London gushed over her daughter. “She’s amazing.”

Despite her painful journey, Banks remains optimistic when she looks at York.

“Everything that happened all got me to this,” the America’s Next Top Model host said of her life with a two-year-old. “It was meant to be.”

Banks memoir, Perfect is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss, written in collaboration with London, hits shelves April 3.

Photo credit: Instagram / @tyrabanks