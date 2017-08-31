America’s Got Talent’s Tyra Banks Reveals Swimsuit And Kisses For 4th Of July

Tyra Banks, the new host of America's Got Talent, took to Instagram over the long weekend to share some very patriotic swimsuit photos in celebration of the Fourth of July.

7/4/17 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

In the photos, Banks dons a blue one-piece swimsuit and a cat-in-the-hat style American flag hat.

She also has two American flags waving around in her hands.

The 43-year-old mother of one looked like a beacon of beauty as she posed in various looks to show off her patriotism.

Aunty Sam A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Earlier this year, Banks took over hosting duties on the 12th season of America's Got Talent.

This came after original host Nick Cannon came out publicly against the show's network, NBC.

In a statement, Cannon said, "I love art and entertainment too much to watch it be ruined by controlling corporations and big business."

This was allegedly in reference to Comcast owning the peacock network.

The network was said to be hopeful that the issues could be worked out, but ultimately they couldn't.

Cannon exited the show and NBC brought Banks in.

Prior to America's Got Talent, Tyra was the host of America's Next Top Model, which she also created and executive produced.

After that, she hosted her own talk show The Tyra Banks Show which ran for five seasons.

Recounting how Tyra got the America's Got Talent gig, Simon Cowell said, "We started with no host. Then one of us got a phone call saying Tyra Banks was interested. So I told her, 'Come over to the house tomorrow.' She turns out, ripped jeans, not really any makeup, sat down and within five minutes, we literally all said, 'We would love you to join the show.'"