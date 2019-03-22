Tyler Perry Lends Financial Support to Family of Slain Single Mother

In the midst of a dark time, Tyler Perry is shedding some light.

After Tynesha Evans was fatally shot by her boyfriend in Atlanta, Georgia, Madea star, Perry has offered to help her four kids financially. The actor and filmmaker is offering to cover Evans’ funeral costs, rent to ensure the family can still live in their house and the tuition of Evan’s daughter Sharadiant Turner, who is a freshman at Spelman college.

Evans’ other daughter Audrey Turner is the one who received the call and said she couldn’t hardly believe who she was on the phone with.

“It was a call I wasn’t even going to answer. I said, ‘Well, let me answer it to see who it is.’ I answered and the person on the other end said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Who?’ He said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Tyler who?’ and he said, ‘Tyler Perry.’ At that point, I just broke down crying,” she told WSB-TV — a local news station.

Evans was murdered at a Wells Fargo bank after Othniel Inniss allegedly lured her there under the impression that he was going to take out money to give to her for rent. Instead, he shot her according to police.

The 58-year-old suspect is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Perry will pay for the funeral in Atlanta, as well as the cost to fly her body to her home state of Wisconsin for another funeral. Turner will continue to do what she set out to accomplish in college as well thanks to Perry.

“I’m going to do what she wanted me to do. She started me on math and now I’m going to get to graduate with mathematics degree from Spelman College without debt, it means everything,” she said.

“This is amazing. We can’t thank him enough,” she continued.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, so far more than $62,000 has been raised.

This isn’t the first time Perry has helped a family in need. At the end of 2018, he paid off a total of $434,000 worth in layaway costs for families needing a little financial break.

In a Twitter video, he announced that he made every attempt to try and help the families anonymously but that failed.

“Trying to do this anonymously but, um, due to some circumstances y’all know how nothing stays secret these days. So I just wanted to go ahead and tell you,” he said.