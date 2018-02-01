Tyga’s Not the Father but Wants to Drive Pregnant Kylie Jenner to Hospital Anyway

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but it seems the makeup mogul also has another man in her life.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga, wants to offer his support in the final weeks of the 20-year-old’s pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tyga has offered to stay with Kylie in the final weeks of her pregnancy,” the source said. “She is reluctant, as she thinks that Travis should be the one handling the responsibility but he simply hasn’t been around much lately. Tyga is begging Kylie to call him when she goes into labor if she will not agree to let him stay with her.”

The insider added that Tyga wants to drive Jenner to the hospital when it comes time for her to give birth.

“Tyga is still in love with Kylie and wants to be there for her and is desperate to be a part of her life again,” the source said. “In his heart, Tyga still feels there is a decent chance that he is the father of Kylie’s baby and he let Kylie know that he wants to be the one to drive her to the hospital when her water breaks.”

PEOPLE previously reported that Jenner has been staying with her mom, Kris Jenner.

“Kylie sleeps at Kris’ house a lot,” a source said.

Kris and Jenner both live in the same gated community in Hidden Hills, California, and Kris’ house is just a short walk from Jenner’s.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott aren’t in any rush to get engaged.

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife.com’s source said that Jenner may consider Tyga again if Scott doesn’t shape up.

“Kylie would probably give Tyga another chance down the line if Travis doesn’t get his act together,” the source said. “Her emotions are all over the place right now but she knows Tyga is a good guy and a great father. And if Tyga keeps up his persistence and Travis keeps doing nothing then Tyga might get a future with Kylie that he clearly wants.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com