Tyga Makes Claim About Kylie Jenner’s Baby

On Friday afternoon, Kylie Jenner shocked social media with news of her pregnancy, spawning an array of reactions. But no reaction might be as eyebrow raising as the one from the 20-year-old’s ex, Tyga.

#Tyga says he’s the father 😩 #SnapAndDelete A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

In a Snapchat from his account T-Raww, Tyga wrote atop a news headline from TMZ that Jenner’s child was in fact his.

“Hell nah that’s my kid,” he wrote.

While he shared it to millions of followers, it is unclear if Tyga was joking as he immediately deleted the Snapchat. The Shade Room though, captured the image and shared it to their Instagram.

Following a very public relationship and break-up with Tyga, Jenner opened up about her split, revealing it was really hard.

The reality star shared in her E! series, Life of Kylie, that the hardest part about having a relationship was having it blasted all over the internet.

“You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with,” she said. “It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else.”

Having just celebrated her 20th birthday this past summer, Jenner claimed the internet had a role in making her relationships so much harder to deal with when they turned sour.

“You cannot win with internet,” she says. “There’s no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”