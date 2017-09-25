Tyga Reportedly Slams Kylie Jenner Following Pregnancy News

Tyga is continuing to involve himself in the drama surrounding Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy rumors.

The “Rack City” rapper took to Twitter on Friday to assert that he is the father of the social media starlet child. Jenner is reportedly pregnant with a baby girl with her current hip-hop star beau, Travis Scott.

“Hell nah that’s my kid,” he tweeted.

Tyga attached the shocking comment to a screenshot of TMZ‘s report about Jenner’s pregnancy. It’s possible that Tyga was joking about the news, but he hasn’t spoken out more in regards to the comment.

Furthermore, on the following day, Tyga spent the evening at Avenue in Los Angeles. A clubgoer said that Jenner’s 27-year-old ex-boyfriend dissed her for moving on so fast with Scott.

“Sometimes it’s better to be single,” Tyga allegedly said, according to Page Six. “These h*es ain’t loyal!”

At this time, Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy. However, multiple sources are saying that she told her friends several weeks ago. Us Weekly reports the Life of Kylie star, 20, is “at least four months” along and is expecting a girl in February.

Sources close to Jenner say that she has been wanting a baby for quite some time. She even had thoughts of having a child with her ex, Tyga, before they called it quits.

“With Tyga, whenever things were good, Kylie said she wanted a baby,” a source told PEOPLE. “Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews, and being around Tyga’s son [4-year-old King Cairo], she claimed she was ready. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned.”

The source close to the Kardashian-Jenner crew says that the reality TV family thinks that Kylie may be too young to take on the responsibilities of raising a child.

“Kylie is very naive,” the insider continued. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie, of course, has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”