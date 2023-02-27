Jean Smart's 'Hacks' Co-Star Hannah Einbinder Gives Health Update on Actress Following Heart Procedure

Jean Smart's Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder has given a health update on the legendary actress, following Smart's recent heart procedure. While speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Einbinder stated that she "visited" Smart and the star is "recovering" and "doing well." Fellow Hacks co-star Poppy Liu added, "She requested a lot of photos from all of us. We will be FaceTiming with her."

Earlier this month, Smart took to Instagram to share the news, writing in a post, "February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure. I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Smart's post was met with a lot support from fans, with one person commenting, "Jean! So glad you took care of yourself and sent this message to others. Have been so happy to see your very well earned success and this good news! Heal yourself then you can go back to healing us with your wonderful work."

Hacks follows the hilariously off-balance mentor-mentee relationship between fictional comedy icon Deborah Vance (Smart) and 25-year-old comedy outcast Ave (Einbinder). Additional cast members include Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Megan Stalter, and Kaitlin Olson. The show was created by Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs — who also stars as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava's manager. Hacks has been widely acclaimed by critics, with the Chicago Sun-Times calling it "instantly addictive" and "bitingly hilarious."

To date, HBO Max has two seasons of Hacks available to stream, with a third season on the way. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, previously told Variety of the renewal: "We are overjoyed at the audience and press response to the new season, and glad to give viewers more of this gorgeous, hilarious, moving show." Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added, "The first two seasons of 'Hacks' – expertly crafted by Lucia, Paul and Jen -gave us beloved, complex characters who make us laugh and feel deeply. We're thrilled that our HBO Max partners have renewed this standout series for a third season, and we can't wait to see what's next for Deborah, Ava and the rest of our outstanding ensemble."