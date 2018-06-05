‘Twilight’ Stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Spotted out Together

Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were recently spotted out together, attending an event in Los Angles.

See Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Daily Mail, the former couple took in a party in honor of Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont on June 2.

The two reportedly attempted to maintain low profiles even though a source recently said “there’s still chemistry there.”

“People in their circles are starting to wonder if they’re considering a reconciliation,” the source went on to say. Back in 2017, unfounded reports emerged that the couple were getting back together, but the rumors were subsequently debunked.

Recently Pattinson ended a relationship with British singer FKA Twigs, and Stewart has reportedly been dating Stella Maxwell.

Pattinson and Stewart began dating in 2008, around the same time as the first Twilight film was released.

Back in 2012, reports came out that Stewart had been unfaithful and began a secret relationship with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. The news shocked fans around the world, and even caught the eye of some high profile individuals.

At the time, even future-United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his personal feelings on the reports. “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch,” Trump tweeted. “He can do much better!”

In an interview from last year, Pattinson finally commented on Trump’s tweets, and spoke candidly about what it was like to have the future leader of the Free World take such an invested interest in his personal relationships.

The interviewer asked Pattinson if “it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about” him.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me,’” the 32-year-old replied.

“But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess,” Pattinson added. “I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me.”