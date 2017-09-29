‘Twilight’ Star Kristen Stewart Considered for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Big Screen Reboot

The iconic TV series, Charlie's Angels is getting another shot at a big screen reboot and eyeing the biggest star from the Twilight franchise as one of its three main leads.

Variety reports the '70s ABC series, which went on to become a movie in 2000 starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Lui and Cameron Diaz, is getting another reboot on the silver screen after 17 years.

With Elizabeth Banks set to direct the film, casting is currently underway and the production agency is looking at Kristen Stewart as one of its leads. Stewart is not the only one being considered though, as several other big names have bounced around, including Academy Award winner, Lupita Nyong'o.

The film is slated for a summer 2019 release, with Sony hoping to bank on the project for franchising.

Charlie's Angels ran for five seasons on ABC from 1976 to 1981. In 2000, it was given the big screen treatment with Barrymore, Liu and Diaz playing the Angels. Bill Murray also starred.

While the film was a major hit, the sequel was a critical flop and disappointed the domestic box office.

Photo Credit: Getty / Bertrand Rindoff Petroff