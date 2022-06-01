TV Travel Host Armine Tshagharyan Dies After Fall Into River

✖

Armenian television host Armine Tshagharyan died early last month after falling into a river. Local officials launched a criminal investigation a few days later. She was reportedly filming a travel show about Armenia at the time of her death.

Tshagharyan fell into the Debed River, which is along the Armenia-Georgia border. She was later pulled out of the river and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died, according to Shamshyan.com. Tshagharyan and her team were filming a new TV show about traveling around the country.

Vardan Tadevosyan, the spokesman for the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told Armenian News on May 11 that officials launched a criminal case. The early investigation found she drowned. Onlookers and Lori Province patrols pulled Tshagharyan from the river. She was reportedly on a boat with her colleagues when she fell into the river.

Tshagharyan published her last Instagram post just hours before her death. She is shown smiling, posing in front of a valley in Armenia. "In love with Armenia," she wrote in Armenian in the caption. The post has become a venue for her fans to share their condolences.

"My deepest condolences to Armine's family, friends, a thousand regrets, Armenian television lost a bright and interesting personality," one fan wrote in Armenian. "I just can not believe it, I am in terrible shock. It is impossible for a positive and full of life person like Armine to leave so soon," another commented. "Dear God, how terrible, very painful, you do not know what will happen in an hour," another wrote.