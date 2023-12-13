TV Star Iain Robertson Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

The actor has been absent from 'River City,' the Scottish soap he has starred on since 2017, for several weeks amid his arrest.

Iain Robertson, the BAFTA-winning actor best known for his portrayal of Stevie O'Hara in the long-running Scottish soap opera River City, is facing domestic abuse charges. The actor was reportedly recently arrested in connection to "domestic offenses," according to a report from The Scottish Sun.

At this time, details of the incident that led to the arrest remain unclear. Robertson has not publicly commented on the matter, and his agent, Belinda Wight, simply said, per The Sun, "I'm really sorry but I am not able to comment on this situation." Meanwhile, Police Scotland only confirmed that "a 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with domestic offenses. He has been released on an undertaking and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Robertson is best recognized for his role as Stevie on River City, the long-¬running Scottish soap that follows the lives of the people who live and work in the fictional district of Shieldinch. The hit series was first broadcast on BBC One Scotland in 2002, with Robertson joining the show in 2017. However, he has notably been absent from River City for several weeks now, with his co-stars reportedly being sworn to secrecy and told that Robertson will not return to River City until the criminal case is resolved.

"It's been a real shock for everyone. One minute Iain was on set as usual and the next he wasn't," a source said. "Producers are trying to keep the show going as usual but it's difficult when one of the biggest stars is pulled like this. It's also given the scriptwriters a bit of a headache." Another source claimed, per The Sunday Post, "Everybody was told to keep quiet and say nothing at all about the situation. They were told Robertson won't be back on set for the foreseeable future. Everyone is shocked."

In a statement addressing the matter, BBC Scotland said, "We are aware of this but as it is a police matter we will not be commenting further." Further information about Robertson's arrest and future on River City are not available at this time.

Robertson's other credits include Holby City, Band of Brothers, Taggart, Grange Hill, The Bill, and Small Faces. In 2021, he also started his show Ian Robertson Rambles, which sees him traveling along some of Scotland's most iconic routes. He has been joined on the show by Colin McCredie, Kevin McKidd, Alex Norton, and more.