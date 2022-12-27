TV Star Gary Lucy in Serious Car Crash, Hospitalized

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy is recovering after he was rushed to the hospital. The soap opera star was hospitalized on Monday, Dec. 26 after he was involved in a terrifying car crash on Boxing Day. He's thankfully well enough to joke on social media that he has "9 lives."

Although details of the crash are unclear at this time, the 41-year-old actor revealed the news to fans on his Instagram Story shortly after the incident occurred. Lucy posted a concerning photo of his Range Rover with a completely wrecked front end, complete with a smashed hood, missing tires, and cracked windshield. Lucy shared the photo alongside a message reading, "Someone was watching over me today," before he dubbed himself, "Gary 9 lives."

Hollyoaks legend Gary Lucy lucky to be alive after horror car smash https://t.co/TpADfdkI0g — The Sun TV (@TheSunTV) December 26, 2022

Lucy didn't share any further information or updates following those initial two Instagram Story posts, but his girlfriend, former Love Island star Laura Anderson, offered more information on her own account. On her Instagram Story, Anderson shared a collage of images chronicling the day, revealing that after celebrating Christmas, the car crash occurred at around 10 a.m. Lucy was in the hospital by 11 a.m. and suffering from a pretty gnarly knee injury, which Anderson showed, at 1 p.m. He was thankfully on crutches by 6 p.m. and has since returned home. She shared the post with the caption, "The exciting life of the Luce. Always keeping me on my toes." Other images and videos on her Instagram Story showed the couple in the hospital as Lucy received treatment for his injuries, with later updates showing the actor now recovering at home.

Lucy and Anderson first met during their recent stint on Celebs Go Dating a British dating reality series. The couple confirmed their relationship in October when Anderson told The Sun that their relationship was "blossoming." Anderson added that she was "the happiest I've been in a long time," sharing that while they "started off as friends," their friendship had since turned to romance. Anderson told the outlet, "Things are going really well for us, I wouldn't change anything. We are going with the flow and seeing where things go."

Anderson previously appeared on Love Island. Lucy, meanwhile, is best known for his role as Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks. He first appeared in the role during an initial run from 1999 through 2002. Although his character eventually exited to move to Canada, Lucy reprised the role in 2017, though his onscreen counterpart has since been killed off. Lucy has also appeared as Danny Pennant in EastEnders and Kyle Pascoe in Footballer's Wives.