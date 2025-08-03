Comedian and TV figure Ray DeJon has died. He was 63.

The news came as a shock, as he died just one day before his birthday. DeJon was soon to host a comedy roast for his 64th birthday at the club he owns in Brooklyn. No cause of death is currently known.

DeJon was formerly a host of Video Music Box, which was the first TV show to feature primarily hip-hop music videos.

In addition to the videos, the show would often feature several man-on-the-street segments talking to regular people in New York City about their thoughts on local or national issues. During his career, DeJon interviewed several famous figures like Stevie Wonder and Alicia Keys, and many of the most famous rappers of all time got their start thanks to exposure on Video Music Box.

A few years ago, DeJon opened the first Black-owned comedy club and live music venue in New York City, 275 Park Laffaholics.

His sister, Evelyn Delacruz, mourned him on her Instagram account in a post.

“I’m completely broken help me wish my brother Ray DeJon Jr. Ray DeJon a Happy birthday in heaven💔🙏 passed 1 day before his birthday💔 he’s celebrating with my mom in peace on the other side 💔🙏 our family is completely devastated 💔”

His death was initially announced on Instagram by Ralph McDaniels, a fellow comedian and a VJ on Video Music Box.

“I am sad to announce the passing of our Video Music Box family @raydejon. My condolences to his entire family. Ray Dejon will be missed.”

The Comedy in Harlem page shared a memorial post for DeJon, calling him a “true giant” of New York City.

“Ray DeJon wasn’t just a promoter — he was a connector of people, a champion of comedy, and a pillar in our community,” the post reads. “To lose someone like Ray is to lose a heartbeat of this city. He was a great guy, a loyal friend, and a legend whose spirit can never be replaced.”