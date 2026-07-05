TV Actress Dies of Cancer: Penelope Keith Was 86

A familiar face for sitcom lovers has sadly passed away.

Actress Penelope Keith “died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey (England) where she had lived for more than 50 years”, according to a statement sent to The Guardian on Monday. “The family is grateful for the care and support she received throughout her treatments, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

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Actress Penelope Keith in Attendance during a 21 Gun Salute that took place in the Grounds of Queen Elizabeths Northern Ireland Residence, Hillsborough Castle to mark Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday. (Photo by Mark Winter/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Keith appeared in films and television programs since the ’60s (and on stage since the late ’50s). Her biggest mark on the screen came with roles in the sitcoms The Good Life and To the Manor Born. She played Margo Leadbetter in the former ’70s hit and played Audrey fforbes-Hamilton in the latter, both in its original ’70s/’80s run and its 2007 reunion special.

The late star also appeared in Death Comes to Pemberley, Executive Stress, and the ’60s British TV hit The Avengers (not connected to the Marvel superheroes). She also had a fun one-off vocal role in the iconic children’s program Teletubbies in 1997.

On the film side, genre fans would best recognize her for roles in the spooky 1974 flick Ghost Story and the 1978 spoof of The Hound of the Baskervilles.

In her later years, Keith hosted a series of TV programs using her namesake, such as Village of the Year with Penelope Keith and the recently released Saving Country Houses with Penelope Keith.

In honor of her work on stage through the years, London’s West End dimmed its lights on Wednesday in her memory. Futher memorial details are not available as of press time.