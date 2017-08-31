‘True Blood’ Star Nelsan Ellis’ Family Opens Funeral to the Public

The family of the late actor, Nelsan Ellis, will be opening up his funeral to the public for those who want to pay their respects.

In a report from E! News, the family is choosing to celebrate the life of the late True Blood star by holding a public viewing on July 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time, at the Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Harvey, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

The family states that the next day, Ellis will be laid to rest at the Holy Temple Cathedral at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tyrone Gaston officiating the service.

According to Ellis' manager, Emily Gerson Saines, the 39-year-old passed away after complications with heart failure, with family issuing a statement shortly after explaining it was due to longtime alcohol and drug abuse while he tried to detox himself off alcohol.

The Julliard and Oxford-educated actor was best know for his roles in The Soloist, The Butler, The Help and CBS' Elementary. However, fans knew him best as Lafayette Reynolds on HBO's True Blood, where he starred in more than 80 episodes.

Fans can send memorial donations to Restoration Ministries, Nelsan Ellis Foundation, 6043 Holman Ave., Hammond, IN 46320, while flowers and gifts may be sent to the Leak & Sons Funeral Home at 18400 S. Pulaski Blvd., County Club Hills, IL 60478.

