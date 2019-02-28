Tristan Thompson Spotted for First Time Since Jordyn Woods Affair

Tristan Thompson was spotted in public on Wednesday for the first time since his cheating scandal, but he was not saying much.

Thompson has been lying low since he was seen “all over” Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods last Sunday. This latest infidelity has reportedly ended Thompson’s romance with Khloe Kardashian for good, but he did not want to talk about it with reporters from TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet published video footage of Thompson with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers stepping off of a bus in New York City. The team is there to play against the New York Knicks, and not to give interviews.

Reporters shouted out questions at Thompson, asking if he regretted his actions in hindsight. The NBA player turned his head, obscuring his face with his hood, and strolling straight into the building. None of his teammates acknowledged the cameras either.

Thompson was in Los Angeles earlier this month to spend Valentine’s Day with Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson. A few days later, he went out alone for a night of partying at a club in the city. Late that night, he invited a group of people back to his L.A. home to continue celebrating.

Thompson had reportedly invited Woods to join him earlier in the night, and a few hours later, she did so. Witnesses said that the Thompson was “all over” Woods.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up,” an eyewitness told InTouch. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Kardashian reportedly dumped Thompson upon hearing about the hookup, and and she was furious with Woods as well. Sources told The Blast that she and the rest of the family were waiting for a “proper apology.”

Woods, meanwhile, reportedly “came clean” with the Kardashians, but emphasized that it was Thompson who “made the first move.”

“He leaned over and kissed me,” she told Kardashian.

Unmoved, Kardashian and her two older sisters unfollowed Woods on Instagram this week, which is no small gesture from the social media moguls. They are also reportedly not happy about Woods’ upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show, fearing that she will be peddling “excuses” and “lies.” They even fear that the interview will violate her non-disclosure agreements with the family.

Woods is due to appear on Red Table Talk this Friday on Facebook Watch.