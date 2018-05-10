Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Relieved’ Cheating Scandal Surfaced

Tristan Thompson was reportedly devastated after news of his infidelity broke, but was also “relieved that it had come out.”

Thompson, whose girlfriend Khloé Kardashian had baby True Thompson the same week news broke of his cheating, has been noticeably silent ever since the birth of her child, but the couple seems to have moved past the cheating scandal.

“Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn’t hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was of course the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth.”

Thompson found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal in April after videos surfaced showing the basketball player kissing a woman. In another recently published video from October 2017, Thompson spends time with two different women, kissing one.

“Khloé has always said that everything happens for a reason, but absolutely loves Tristan. He actually told Khloé he was relieved that it had come out, and that he thinks subconsciously he wanted to get caught,” the source explained, adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player “knew there were paparazzi taking pics of him in New York City, but that didn’t stop him from taking a woman back to his hotel.”

The source added: “Tristan explained to Khloé that there were women constantly throwing themselves at him, and he felt pressure to not refuse them because it’s the unspoken rule in the NBA that players hook-up with groupies on the road.”

The source tells Us that the NBA star, who already had son Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, thought “having a child with another woman” was “overwhelming” and he was “just immature.”

“He has promised Khloé to never cheat on her again,” the source adds. “She has chosen to believe him.”

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016, four months before Thompson’s ex gave birth to Prince Oliver. Craig appeared to weigh in on the scandal via Instagram after news broke, writing she’d “never make like of the misfortune of anyone.”

In her post, Craig wrote, “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.”

Kardashian has been staying in Cleveland since the scandal broke, and has been seen with Thompson on multiple occasions, with reports saying the reality star is making her relationship work for daughter True.