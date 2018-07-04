Tristan Thompson Reportedly Property Hunting in LA

Tristan Thompson is reportedly looking to put down some roots in Los Angeles, with the Daily Mail reporting that the athlete was spotted looking at homes in the city on Tuesday.

Photos, seen here, see Thompson sporting a white t-shirt and blue shorts as he visited a Woodland Hills home that is currently for sale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Zillow shares that the 4,590 square-foot property is on the market for $1,999,990, with the architectural home featuring an open layout, pool, spa, barbecue island and basketball court.

Thompson is in Los Angeles with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and their daughter, True, who was born in April.

Thompson also lives in Cleveland, where he plays for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Ahead of giving birth to True, Kardashian lived with him in the city, also staying there for about two months after her baby was born.

Just before True’s birth, Thompson was involved in a cheating scandal as photos and videos of him with other women on multiple occasions surfaced. He and Kardashian are currently still together, and the reality star recently shut down commentary about their relationship with a pointed tweet.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” a fan wrote to Kardashian in June. “she preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

The Good American co-founder quickly responded, tweeting, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

A source recently told People that “everything seems really great with Khloé and Tristan.”

“They act the same way they did on their last trip to L.A. before True was born,” the source says. “They both seem happy about being there.”

The insider added that Kardashian’s family members “respect her decision” to stay with Thompson after the cheating scandal.

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Joe Murphy