Tristan Thompson Disables Instagram Comments Following Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson has disabled his Instagram comments, following a new cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson’s comments were enabled when the reports he and Woods engaged in an affair first broke, but he soon blocked all comments on his posts.

Woods, however, has not disabled her comments, and users have been taking to her posts to share their opinions on the two having a fling behind Khloe Kardashian’s back.

“I’m just upset because of the damage that may be irreparable to your friendship. If there was one person that Kyle would die for it was YOU. And you completely slapped her in the face. IF this is true (again, if) you’re the reason why women can’t trust each other,” one person wrote on a post by Woods. “Men are always going to be pieces of s—. This is the ULTIMATE betrayal especially because I’m sure you’re aware of the pain thristian (sic) has caused Khloe in the past. [I don’t know] if you were drunk. [I don’t care] how sorry you are. Leave your keys at the door and just go.”

“If it was me I’d take my IG account down NOW .. but then again it wouldn’t be me because I’m not a dirty little rat[.] I wanna say I feel bad for Khloé and I do but she’s good. She can do better and she will . It’s Kylie my heart is breaking for .. lost a friend for life,” another user wrote. “Friends aren’t easy to find when your somebody TRUE friends are hard enough to find when your not somebody..and trust me money is NOTHING without family and friends . Guess you forgot what that word ‘friend’ means though . You f—ed up BAD.”

“My heart goes out to you,” another person stated, tagging Kardashian in the comment and speaking directly to her. “This is a very difficult situation. Betrayal on this level is hard to process and recover from. Praying for peace and healing. Especially for the most innocent victim in this scenario baby True. Chin up baby girl you are amazing. Especially an amazing mother!! Love you Khloe!!”

While most are taking out their frustration over the situation on Woods, there are some who have defended her, with one exclaiming, “Let’s stop attacking this girl and look who is actually unloyal!”

At this time, neither Woods or Thompson have issued a formal statement on the allegations, but Thompson did tweet and delete the words “FAKE NEWS.”

Photo credit: Getty Images