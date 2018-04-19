Cleveland Cavaliers Bench Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are deep in the throes of Playoff heat, but Tristan Thompson is riding the bench amidst his cheating scandal.

As the team snatched a home-court victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 18, Thompson was watching the whole thing from the sidelines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ever since the news broke that Thompson was allegedly having affairs with multiple women while his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was pregnant, Thompson has not had the warmest welcomes at NBA games, as reported by Us Weekly.

At one game last week in particular he was audibly booed by the crowd. In a separate game he only played for a total of two minutes.

The crowd are not the only ones upset with Thompson, as it was reported early on that all-star team captain, Lebron James is “livid” with him. Thompson and James are teammates on the Cavaliers, who are currently working toward trying to bring home another NBA championship.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source adds. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron, and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the NBA championship games for the last three years, and they’ve reportedly been struggling a little more to get there this year, so it is not surprising that James would be frustrated about anything that takes the focus off of the prize.

To make matters worse all around, a new video recently emerged that allegedly shows Thompson flirting with yet another girl. This bring it to a total of six women that he is alleged to have cheated on Kardashian with.

In the clip uncovered by In Touch, Thompson is shown in a New York City nightclub, standing close to woman in a white dress. A source told the outlet that the woman “knew that he was with Khloé” even though Thompson reportedly never mentioned her.

According to the source, things progressed beyond flirting, as the two allegedly left the club together and then went back to his hotel room where they had sex.

“She slept with him because he’s an NBA star, but she thinks he’s hot, too,” the source explained. “She said that the sex was good.” The woman was enamored with Thompson, it seems, that she took video of him on her phone, which the source claims to have seen and knew that Thompson was the man in the footage as identifiable by his tattoos.