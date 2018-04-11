‘Jersey Shore’ DJ Pauly D Weighs in on Tristan Thompson Cheating Reports, Gives Khloe Kardashian Advice

Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D is weighing in on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and offering Khloé Kardashian some advice.

As reports surface that Khloé Kardashian’s soon-to-be baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her, TMZ caught up with MTV reality personality Pauly D, who offered what he believes to be some sound advice to the couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ohhhh, he got caught up there,” he said, adding that Kardashian should give him a “second chance.”

According to one inside source who spoke with PEOPLE, however, Kardashian does not sound up to offering the Cleveland Cavaliers player another chance.

“First Lamar cheated on her and now Tristan. She’s been through so much,” the source said. “He was her everything. They had a life together. She honestly thought he treated her like gold, like a queen. [He] gave her everything, doted on her, told her how beautiful she was. To her, life was perfect. And it all just came crashing down.”

The basketball player made headlines for more than just his dribbling skills on Tuesday when the Daily Mail published a video of him and a mystery brunette many fans seem to believe is Instagram model Lani Blair seemingly kissing at a club in New York City on Saturday.

After being spotted kissing at the Penthouse at Dream Downtown on Saturday night, the duo returned to the Four Seasons in Manhattan’s Financial District, where they reportedly spent four hours before emerging. Thompson had swapped his camouflage track pants, Supreme jacket, and white hoodie for a pair of black sweats, a black tee, and jean jacket.

A woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram and claims to be Thompson’s alleged mistress, posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and number of NSFW text messages allegedly with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

In her explicit Instagram story, which a Twitter user nabbed and posted before it was deleted, she posted screenshots of the photos of Thompson and the woman, who media outlets have identified as a New York strip club worker named Lani Blair, and wrote “Let us be happy.”

In a screen cap of a raunchy text message conversation that she implies is with Thompson, he writes “I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off,” among other NSFW details.

She also shared a sexually explicit video allegedly showing her and Thompson engaging in sexual intercourse. Neither of their faces are visible in the short clip.

TMZ also published surveillance tape Tuesday of the athlete kissing two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

A source close to the KarJenner clan claims that this is just the beginning of the NBA player’s infidelity headlines.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé. He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork,” the source said.

Following the news of Thompson’s scandalous affairs, all members of the Kardashian family stopped following Thompson on Instagram — that includes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and even Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.