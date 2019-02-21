Tristan Thompson Allegedly Caught Entering Bedroom With 2 Women During Thursday Night Party

Just a few days before Tristan Thompson was caught allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with family friend Jordyn Woods, the basketball player has been accused of being unfaithful with two other women.

DailyMailTV reported Wednesday that Thompson was spotted sneaking two women into a bedroom late at night on Valentine’s Day at a “singles’ party.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After sending the mother of his 1-year-old daughter an elaborate floral bouquet earlier in the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, allegedly was “all over” a pair of women whom he disappeared with into a bedroom for 35 minutes.

“It was a Valentine’s Day party for singles, mostly ladies, super exclusive, guest list only,” one guest told the outlet. “It was at the home of Jordan Clarkson who plays for the Cavs and there were quite a few Cavs players there, but it was mostly girls. They had red heart balloons everywhere on the ceiling and happy V-Day signs, a DJ, hookahs everywhere, club seats.”

They continued, “Then at around 11:30 p.m., Tristan comes in, he’s smiling, very playful, very happy, and immediately he’s dancing with his teammates and some girls.”

Seeing Thompson out at a party without his longtime girlfriend seemed odd to the guest, who continued to the outlet, “Me and my friends were like, ‘Why’s he not with Khloé and his baby on Valentine’s Day?”

“Then I saw him drinking and knocking back shots at the bar, and he was flirting and exchanging numbers with girls who came up to him. He certainly didn’t look like he was with Khloé anymore,” they added. “He was dancing, flirting, touching, grabbing butts, that kind of thing.”

Three days later on Sunday, Thompson was spotted getting handsy with Jordyn Wood, Kylie Jenner‘s (Kardashian’s little sister) best friend, as first reported by Hollywood Unlocked.

Although Thompson quickly tweeted, then deleted a denial of “FAKE NEWS,” Kardashian kicked the father of her child to the curb, liking and commenting on a number of tweets and reports calling Thompson out for being unfaithful.

Woods, meanwhile, tweeted before the news broke, “I could love you and still cut you tf off.”

The model has been best friends with Jenner for seven years, leaving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family shocked at her alleged betrayal.

“Khloé found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE Tuesday. “The whole family is furious. They were blindsided.”

Another source told the outlet the family is “beyond angry and disgusted” with her, and Woods was reportedly ordered to move out of Jenner’s house immediately.

Photo credit: Getty/Joe Murphy