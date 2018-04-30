Tristan Thompson Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson is back on social media, but he’s not addressing allegations that he cheated on Khloé Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been silent on social platforms since news broke shortly before his daughter’s birth on April 12. But he returned to Instagram Sunday to celebrate his team’s win 105-101 win over the Indiana Pacers.

“WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne,” he captioned a game day photo.

But even sticking to basketball, Thompson wasn’t safe from people mad at him for doing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb dirty.

One commenter wrote, “Try winning at home.”

“Team Khloe,” another said.

A third commented, “Playin more than just the game.”

Despite the distressing news, Kardashian has also stayed silent about the rumors, although that didn’t stop sister Kim Kardashian from opening up about it to Ellen DeGeneres this week.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

During her Ellen appearance, Kim spoke about baby True, saying, “I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, is reportedly throwing herself into mothering.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after True was born. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”