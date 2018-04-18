Video Comes out of Tristan Thompson Allegedly Flirting With Other Girl

Amidst reports that he may have been unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian, a new video has come out that allegedly shows Tristan Thompson flirting with yet another girl.

In the clip uncovered by In Touch, Thompson is shown in a New York City nightclub, standing close to woman in a white dress. A source told the outlet that the woman “knew that he was with Khloé” even though Thompson reportedly never mentioned her.

According to the source, things progressed beyond flirting, as the two allegedly left the club together and then went back to his hotel room where they had sex.

“She slept with him because he’s an NBA star, but she thinks he’s hot, too,” the source explained. “She said that the sex was good.” The woman was enamored with Thompson, it seems, that she took video of him on her phone, which the source claims to have seen and knew that Thompson was the man in the footage as identifiable by his tattoos.

“He was definitely not careful at all about making sure that nobody knew who she was or that she didn’t have her phone,” the source added. It’s also reported that two phones are visible on a side table in the video. The source claimed that they both belong to Thompson, adding, “It’s so sketchy.”

The source claims that they exchanged numbers for potential subsequent meet-ups. Thompson reportedly contacted the mystery woman right away, but not for a date, rather, he wanted to make sure she had “Plan B.”

A few months later the two met again, but this time “he paid for her flight” to come see him play in another city. This encounter happened as recently as February 2018.

As has been widely reported, videos of Thompson getting close with multiple woman surfaced earlier in April, and allegations that he had been cheating on Kardashian for several months followed.

While many have chimed in with their take on the allegations, Kanye West reportedly threatened Thompson with physical violence over the reports that he cheated on West’s sister-in-law.

According to source that spoke with Radar, “Kim is livid and not speaking to [Thompson] and Kanye threatened to kick his a—!”

“Rob [Kardashian] also called him and told him if he does it again he will be sorry,” the source also said, adding how he is so upset “he didn’t go to Cleveland because he didn’t want to get in a fight with Tristan and didn’t trust himself not to do something.”