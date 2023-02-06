Trevor Noah Mocks Prince Harry's 'Frost-Bitten Penis' During 2023 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah didn't spare Prince Harry during his turn as host at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night. As the former Daily Show host introduced James Corden as a presenter during the awards show, Noah took direct aim at the Duke of Sussex's TMI revelation in his new memoir Spare that he suffered frostbite in a rather sensitive area.

Before introducing Corden, who presented Beyoncé with the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, a win that officially made the singer the artist with the most Grammy wins ever, Noah lauded Corden as "a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show." He hilariously went on to note, "He's also living proof that a man can move from London to L.A. and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis."

The remark was in reference to a revelation made in Harry's tell-all memoir, which has been making headlines ever since its release on Jan. 10. At one point in the book, the British royal said the early stages of frostbite impacted him during William and Kate's wedding in April 2011. Harry revealed that he suffered "frost nip" on his "todger," as well as on his cheeks and ears, while on a 200-mile arctic charity walk at the North Pole alongside four ex-servicemen in March 2011. Although his ears and cheeks quickly healed, other affected areas weren't as quick, with Harry writing that that specific area "was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized." Harry said that he treated the area with Elizabeth Arden cream, recalling his reaction when the cream was recommended to him by a friend.

"'My mom used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?'" he recalled, referring to his late mother Princess Diana. "I found a tube, and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. And I took a smidge, and applied it down there."

Unfortunately for Harry, Sunday night was not the first time Noah has poked fun at him. When Noah hosted the Grammys in 2021, an awards show that was greatly impacted by the pandemic, he quipped that the show's smaller audience was comparable to the British royal family following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's exit as senior royals. He told the crowd, "Our impressive nominees are going to be sitting at those tables for those awards. So right now, there's more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace." Harry hasn't responded to Noah's most recent light-hearted jab.