Travis Scott Snuggles Baby Stormi, Vows to ‘Protect That Smile’

Travis Scott is soaking up quality time with baby Stormi!

In a series of new photos the Astroworld rapper shared to Instagram Wednesday, he looks every bit the devoted dad to his daughter with Kylie Jenner, kissing the little girl’s belly and face as she giggles for the camera.

“Big mood!” he sweetly captioned the gallery of photos. “Teach my stormi to love. I’ll forever protect that smile.”

Fans were delighted with the new set of daddy-daughter photos.

“This the cutest I’ve ever seen in my life [heart eyes emojis],” one person wrote.

“She’s adorable! Great job mom and dad!” another added.

The new parents have recently been sharing new photos of the little girl after Jenner revealed she was no longer going to post the baby’s face on social media, deleting all of the photos she had already shared.

“I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” she answered a questioning fan at the time.

Clearly that time has passed, however, with Jenner sharing sweet mother-daughter photos on social media to celebrate her 21st birthday.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel,” she captioned the set adding, “my heart” to the next photo.

Jenner has had moments in which she removed herself from the spotlight in the past, including throughout her pregnancy with Stormi. When the little girl was born in February, she explained her thinking in a lengthy note to fans.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote on Feb. 4.

“I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

So soak up all the Stormi cuteness you can before she goes offline again!

