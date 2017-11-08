Everything to Know About Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a name many people have seen over the last few months, most notably next to Kylie Jenner‘s.

This weekend Scott and Jenner made major headlines after news broke that the TV personality is expecting her first child with the rapper. Since the rumors started spreading, many were curious to learn more about Jenner’s famous boyfriend.

Since April, the couple has been sparking romance rumors. They were spotted out on multiple occasions together and showing PDA.

The pair even got matching butterfly tattoos and enjoy traveling to Miami, Boston and other cities.

Read on to learn five things about the rapper.

Social Media Game

While his girlfriend is known to be the Queen of Snapchat, Scott has a major social media following as well.

The 25-year-old has 5.7 million Instagram followers and 2.14 million followers on Twitter. His combined following is no where near Jenner’s 97 million Instagram followers, but not many people can say they have millions of followers – so we count that as a win for Scott.

Snubbed by the Grammys

Scott got snubbed!

When the Grammys revealed their nominations for this year’s show, many people – including Scott – thought the rapper would receive a nom. However, that wasn’t the case.

After the names were called, the vice president of A&R at Epic Records shared a somber photo of Scott with the caption, “reading the Grammy nominations like….”

The artist commented on the photo, writing, “So hurt man.”

Music Career

Scott has earned his spot in hip-hop and rap. He has such a huge following even though he has only released two albums.

His sophomore album titled Births in the Trap Sing McKnight hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list.

The disc features big names in the industry such as Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000 and Kid Cudi.

In one week, Scott’s album sold over 80,000 copies.

His Exes

? Travis Scott x Rihanna pic.twitter.com/2lprHUdEJQ — Plug Society (@ThePlugSociety) September 25, 2017

Jenner and Scott have both had their fair share of celebrity exes before they met. Back in September 2015, E! News revealed that Scott and Rihanna was a couple.

Soon after news broke of their relationship, he served as her opening act on the North American leg of her Anti World Tour. Over time, their romance fizzled out.

Family Over Everything

Just like Jenner, Scott is incredibly close to his family.

Over the Christmas holiday last year, Scott surprised his parents with a brand new home. “Merry Christmas. Gave my family a present I been working on my whole life. A home,” he shared on Instagram. “Very thankful.”

He has also previously revealed that a beloved uncle inspired his real name, Jacques Webster. “He always just had swag. He played golf and s–t. He just had swag,” the rapper shared with Grantland. “Always made good decisions, good business decisions.”