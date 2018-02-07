Travis Scott’s Inciting Riot Case Dismissed in Exchange for Lesser Plea

After learning he is now a father, rapper Travis Scott also had his inciting a riot case closed in Arkansas.

A Rogers District Court clerk told TMZ Monday that Scott agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for having the more serious charges dropped. He had been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and inciting a riot.

Back in May 2017, Scott was arrested for inciting a riot at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas during his Birds Eye View Tour. Police said he encouraged his fans to rush to the stage, leading to several injuries. A police officer and security guard were hurt in the incident.

After the guilty plea, Scott paid a fine, but got off scot-free otherwise.

This was not the first time Scott faced charges for encouraging his audience to rush the stage. Police accused him of doing the same thing at Lollapalooza 2015 in Chicago, ABC7 reported at the time.

“The performer played one song and then began telling fans to come over the barricades,” the Chicago Office of Emergency Management said. “Due to the security’s quick response, the situation was remedied immediately and no fans were injured. The performer fled the scene and was taken into custody a short while later.”

The 25-year-old Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is now dating Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. The couple welcomed their first child together last week. After months of speculation, Jenner announced she gave birth on Feb. 1, posting a video hours before the Super Bowl.

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

“2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!” Scott tweeted after the news broke. “May I supply the rage on this next album. My conscience is on fright night at six flags.”

May I supply the rage on this next album. My conscience is on fright night at six flags — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

Scott reportedly kept his promise to be with Jenner at the time of the baby’s birth. He cancelled shows in Minneapolis and Las Vegas to be with her.

“It was really stressful for her that he was away so much, but at the same time, she knows that his tour was booked way before they got together, and that the pregnancy was pretty bad timing, all-in-all,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “But, Travis said he was going to be there at the birth…no matter what.”

The parents have not revealed their daughter’s name yet.

